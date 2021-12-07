Clovis neighborhood known for festive decorations fed up with holiday thieves

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – A Clovis neighborhood is fed up with thieves stealing their Christmas decorations.

Several homes on Candy Cane Lane in Clovis, known typically for their festive decorations have been targets of thefts.

Clovis police department says these thefts are taking place during the late-night into early morning hours and not when the neighborhood is packed with people waiting to catch a glimpse of the festive homes.

Each year, the Christmas spirit is alive and merry at the Harvey house.

Homeowner, Glenn Harvey, decks his house with all things Christmas, taking part in the neighborhoods’ Candy Cane Lane display of decorations.

“We’ve been putting them up for like 30 years, and we’ve never had a problem like this,” says Glenn Harvey, whose decorations were stolen.

In the last couple of days, residents have been reporting some of their decorations stolen.

“They enjoy people enjoying their yards, but it’s unfortunate that there are people that have to come in and take items from them,” says Sgt. Jim Koch, with the Clovis Police Department.

Harvey says his decorations were stolen Friday night and it was all caught on camera.

“It’s sad that somebody decides they need to have it and boom it’s gone,” says Harvey.

A candy cane display that once stood in their front yard, is now replaced by a sign, letting people know that it was stolen.

Just a few blocks away, Donald Smith realized one of his decorations had been stolen.

“It had a mailbox with a little bear on top of it, and it was one of the first pieces I’ve had here so it was sad to see it gone,” says Smith.

Both Donald and Glenn say this will not deter them from putting up the lights and decorations next year and let thoughtless thieves get away with the holiday spirit.

“To have someone do something like that, it’s taking away from them, from all the people that enjoy it,” says Smith.

Clovis Police say they’re seeing an uptick in thefts, especially from yards during the holidays, and it is considered a misdemeanor crime.