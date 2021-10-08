Clovis neighborhood grieves loss of teacher killed in suspected murder-suicide

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE)- Officials say a Clovis Unified school teacher was killed Thursday night in a suspected murder-suicide.

Police say 38-year-old Anna Richards-Anderson was shot by her husband 40-year-old Cory Anderson, who officials say later turned the gun on himself.

Many neighbors who live near the house on Los Altos were heartbroken by the news. They say Anna Richards-Anderson was welcoming, kind, and always had a big smile.

Neighbors say she did have a young child who is now without both parents.

“It is sad to think that a dating relationship could lead to two people losing their lives and not only that but everyone that loves them,” said neighbor Michael Cantu. “Their families lives affected forever and that is who I really feel bad for is the families. There is no going back from that.”

At around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Clovis Police got calls of a shooting near Los Altos and Bliss. Officers say when they got there, Richards-Anderson was laying in the driveway with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to the hospital and later died. Anna Richards-Anderson taught preschool at Clovis Elementary since 2014.

“As a parent as well, her death impacts multiple campuses and our school teams have reached out to wrap her family in care. Anna was a joyful and positive presence in the lives of our students and will be missed terribly.” -Statement from Clovis Unified School District.

Officers say after interviewing witnesses, they identified Anna’s husband, 40-year-old Cory Anderson as the suspect.

“As they were surrounding the house,” said Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch. “They heard a single gunshot. After hearing that, they continued their investigation and determined that the suspect went in the back of his residence where he shot himself and is deceased.”

This is the second domestic violence-related homicide in Clovis in three weeks.

In September 21, Police said 37-year-old Antonio Saldana shot and killed his 33-year-old wife Lisa Saldana.

Deputy Director of the Marjaree Mason Center Leticia Campos said the center has seen an uptick in domestic violence cases in the last year. She urges people to reach out for help.

“Get a support system, family or friends,” said Campos. “And you can reach the Marjaree Mason Center 24/7 at 233-HELP or help@mmc.org.”

This is the fourth homicide in Clovis this year.