Clovis-native is the new voice of the Philadelphia 76ers

Kate Scott will be just the second-ever woman to be an NBA team's play-by-play announcer

PHILADELPHIA (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis-native Kate Scott will be the new voice of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team, NBC Sports announced Thursday.

The sports media veteran will replace Marc Zumoff, who retired at the end of last season.

“Being the voice of the 76ers is a dream come true,” Scott said in a news release from NBCSports.com. “I look forward to earning the respect and trust of the phenomenal city of Philadelphia, and 76ers fans everywhere, one call and one game at a time.”

I'm here because of all the women who've come before me, who had it much harder than me, who proved we deserve a shot.



I look forward to earning the respect and trust of a phenomenal city and fanbase one call and game at a time.



Hey Philly, LFG!!!#HereTheyCome https://t.co/B1eta8qBho — Kate Scott (@katetscott) September 23, 2021

Scott will be just the second female to be named full-time play-by-play announcer for an NBA team, NBC Sports says.

Originally from Clovis, Scott was the first woman to call a Golden State Warriors game on the radio, and was a mainstay on Central Valley radio airwaves as part of the KNBR 680 broadcast team, co-hosting with Gary Radnich and Larry Krueger.

The Sixers begin pre-season basketball on Oct. 4 versus the Toronto Raptors, and then open the regular season on Oct. 20 against the New Orleans Pelicans.