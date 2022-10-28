CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – October 28th marks a special and generous birthday for a Manteca teen.

Landon Wolfe was born in Clovis and for the past seven years, he’s donated his birthday gifts to Valley Children’s Hospital.

He tells Eyewitness News that when he was 3 months old he was admitted to Valley Children’s Hospital for a staph infection that was nearly fatal.

Wolfe says the idea began on his 10th birthday stating, “Me and my dad were kind of brainstorming ideas for my future and we came up with this idea to give back to the people who saved my life.”

Wolfe joined Eyewitness News on his 17th birthday to talk about the importance behind his birthday donations.

