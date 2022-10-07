CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The spirit of unity and diversity was celebrated on Friday at the Clovis Unified School District’s Multicultural Fair.

On October 7, Clovis Unified’s English as a Second Language (ESL) program brought together an array of diverse cultures to shed light on one another.

Each of the 21 cultures represented themselves through their clothing, food, music, dances, and other forms of expression to allow one another a glimpse into their backgrounds.

Part of these displays included answers to two important questions: what do you want me to know and what do you want me to see?

The purpose of the event was to unify one another through education.