Clovis movie theater set to reopen on July 1 with numerous changes

FILE – A moviegoer eats popcorn at Mission Tiki drive-in theater in Montclair, Calif., Thursday, May 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong – FILE)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis movie theater, Sierra Vista Cinemas 16, announced that it will begin to show films again starting July 1 with numerous changes for moviegoers.

Santa Rosa Cinemas, the operator of the multiplex at Sierra Vista Mall, said it is taking steps to comply with local, state and federal health guidelines.

This includes asking customers to wear face masks in all areas of the theater except when seated in an auditorium or eating.

Some other changes at Sierra Vista Cinemas 16 include:

  • Theater seating will be scattered to maintain social distancing between parties
  • Soda & popcorn refills are temporarily suspended
  • All employees will be wearing face masks and gloves
  • Employees will be screened for COVID related symptoms before being allowed to start their shifts
  • Acrylic shields will be used to maintain separation where 6 feet cannot be achieved
  • The company said it has enhanced its cleaning procedures to include frequent cleaning of common touchpoints.
  • Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the theater

