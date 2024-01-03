CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community is coming together to help a single mother raise money for a dog to help her son.

Janine Brodeur is raising nine-year-old Cooper.

Cooper was born with Down syndrome, and his mother wants to give him a specially trained pup to help guide him through his life.

Nine-year-old Cooper could be described as bright and welcoming as his favorite color orange; the same color as his favorite team, and his favorite stuffed animal.

“Go giants and Tigger!” said Cooper.

Cooper has a massive collection of all his favorites, but Cooper and his mother Janine Brodeur, are just days away from adding a different kind of animal.

“Waffle soon. Waffle soon. Yeah? Super excited huh?”

Waffle is the name Cooper gave his new Goldendoodle.

Although she may be just a picture right now, Janine is raising money to train Waffle for a very serious reason.

“He does tend to occasionally have some meltdowns, anxiety, separation anxiety,” Brodour said. “So the dog will help with that comfort, that companionship.”

“It is truly going to be his companion. A real-life friend to have by his side every day,” she added. “She is seven weeks old. She’ll be eight weeks old this weekend. We get her this coming Monday.”

Cooper can’t wait. “The dog go, woof woof,” he said.

“He lacks safety awareness,” Bordour said. “So he doesn’t understand the safety constraints that maybe a normal child would have.”

But that isn’t stopping Cooper’s mom from trying to provide him with a normal life.

Brodeur says the plan to give Cooper that lifelong best friend, started years ago.

Now, she says with the help of some generous strangers, it’s all coming to fruition.

“This is a big help for me, I am a single mom. I’ve been raising Cooper since he was born by myself,” she said.

Cooper’s father walked out of his life before he was born.

“It comes with medical challenges, expenses, it’s something that really is going to benefit Cooper. I just really needed a little bit of extra help from the community to get there,” she said. “I’m just so excited.”

For those who would like to help Cooper and their companion, click here.