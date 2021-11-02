Clovis senior mobile home park without power for 3 days, who is to blame for delay?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – A couple of hundred residents at a Clovis mobile home park have been without power since Sunday, leaving residents in the dark and refrigerators with rotten food.

PG&E crews were at the Woods Mobile Home Park near Villa and Bullard on Tuesday working to restore the power. The PG&E website estimates it will be restored by 9 pm.

PG&E and the mobile home park owner and property management company blamed each other for the delays.

“We are without power because PG&E refuses to turn the power on,” said Luella Kenney. “They wouldn’t give it back to us. This is Elder abuse, pure and simple.”

Nearly 300 lots are in the park, which is only for those 55 years and older.

Sandra Badnew has lived in the park since 2015. She got worried on Monday when her neighbor who is insulin dependant wasn’t responding.

“I was ready to call out for a wellness check,” said Badner. “But she is sick because it is so cold in her house. I don’t know how many others are going to get pneumonia because they can’t keep the temperature they need.”

PG&E Spokesperson Denny Boyles said the power went out around 6 am Sunday due to an issue with a piece of park-owned equipment. He said on Tuesday when PG&E verified that equipment was fixed, crews worked to restore the power.

“I understand it is a difficult situation and it is frustrating for everyone,” said Boyles. “But the safety has to be our utmost priority, but once we got the green light to start, our crews are looking if it is set. So when we restore it is safe.”

“Early Sunday morning, The Woods lost power, possibly due to a rain-related problem with a transformer. After working through the night, our transformer was repaired by 2 PM on Monday, at which point power could have been restored. However, PG & E is having problems with their own equipment, perhaps also rain-related, so even though our side was ready to go, PG & E was not able to provide power to the Park.

It is still unknown what time PG & E will have its repairs completed but we hope sometime this afternoon. Management is continuing to support the residents of the community and we appreciate their patience while we wait for PG&E to re-energize their equipment. Residents are receiving updates via text as they are available.”– Joint Statement from Woods Mobile Home Park Owner & Property Management Company

While residents waited for the lights to turn back on, the city of Clovis transported residents by trolly to the Clovis Senior Center every half hour, and crews handed out around 400 box lunches.