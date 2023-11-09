CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The mayor of Clovis is proposing that the city write a children’s book featuring Jenna Prandini as its main character.

According to the upcoming city council agenda, Prandini is a central figure in the children’s book. The suggested storyline has Prandini taking a run through Clovis and introducing the reader to the central landmarks and key moments in the City’s history.

The intent, according to the agenda item, is to preserve the history of Clovis and expose young people to the important people and milestones that make Clovis great.

The total cost is estimated to be between $20,000 and $25,000. Clovis Community Foundation has committed to fund 50% of the cost and the remaining cost would be funded by the City Manager’s office.

The book will be provided at a low cost or at no cost to the city’s children. The item is scheduled at the Clovis City Council meeting on Monday.