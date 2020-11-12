Clovis mayor tests negative for COVID-19 after attending meeting with someone who later tested positive for the virus

FILE – (Center) Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis Mayor Drew Bessinger has tested negative for COVID-19 city officials said Thursday.

This comes after it was announced that Mayor Bessinger would be self quarantining as a precaution after attending a meeting with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

“He will be consulting with his personal physician and Public Health Officials and follow their direction about safely returning to work as soon as possible,” Public Affairs and Information Manager Chad McCollum said in a news release.

Bessinger had attended a meeting on Monday morning at Fresno Yosemite Airport’s Administration Building and all protocols were followed, including temperature checks, COVID-19 questionnaires, mask wearing and social distancing by everyone present.

The mayor said he had found out Tuesday afternoon that someone in attendance at the meeting had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

Bessinger notified the Clovis City Manager and his City Council colleagues.

He has canceled all appearances and appointments, including a Veteran’s Day event where he prerecorded a message.

Bessinger expects to attend the Nov. 16 Clovis City Council meeting through the web.

COVID-19 resource links:

