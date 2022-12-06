CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis mayor Jose Flores and city council member Bob Whalen were honored at Monday’s council meeting as they both participated in their last council meeting after years of serving the city.

“The City of Clovis is always separate and apart and it’s because of wise decisions all of you have made throughout the decades. Thank you for that,” said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

Mayor Flores was first elected to the city council in 1999 and served as mayor three times. He said he’s most proud of how Clovis has maintained its charm even through tremendous growth and the city’s commitment to build a sustainable water plant.

“We built one of the most modern sewage systems in the valley for sure. We don’t have to take water from the aquifers, so it’s more sustainable,” he said.

Councilmember Bob Whalen was first elected to the city council in 2003 and served as mayor twice. A prosecutor for the last 24 years, he is now going to serve as a judge for the Fresno County Superior Court.

“I just want to make sure that everybody understands whoever comes in front of me when I happen to be the judge is going to know that I’m going to treat every case as if it is the most important case. That’s what I hope to achieve as a judge,” Whalen said.

He said he’s most proud of how the city of Clovis navigated the recession in 2008.

“It always felt like we were rowing in the same direction. We would have some disagreements about the minutia, but even when we had those disagreements, we would move on to the next item,” he said.

While Whalen transitions to his role as a judge, Mayor Flores will continue to serve as Chief of Police for the State Center Community College District Police Department.

“I want to dedicate more of my time to that. I’m not done with politics I’m just done with being a council member in Clovis and sitting on the diocese,” he said.

The new mayor of Clovis will be selected by council members next Monday.