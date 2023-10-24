FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With 35 years of experience and martial arts training, Jeff Sterling and his wife Colleen have been offering several different classes at The California Bujinkan Dojo, a traditional Japanese martial arts school, for many years.

“Bujinkan is an international organization that has nine different martial traditions all under one banner or roof,” said Sterling.

Offering everything from Samurai, Jiu Jitsu, and more self-protection or defensive style of martial arts which includes Ninjutsu or the art of escape, perseverance, and survival.

The dojo also offers free self-defense classes for women on the last Tuesday of every month. The hope is that it will help give women the confidence to use the strength they already have.

“Give them that power back, yes you can, yes you are able, yes you are capable, you can do this, don’t be afraid of doing what might be necessary to keep yourself safe,” said Sterling.

One martial arts student has been coming to Bujinkan Dojo for two years. She comes at least two times a week after she signed her son up for classes and decided to take some classes for herself.

“It was very interesting to go home and feel that sense of empowerment that I got this huge man way bigger than me and way heavier than me to let go of me, that was really exciting,” said Beverly Moorehead.

She says the skills she’s learned have given her some peace of mind.

“So when I’m in those moments where I’m by myself I’m not constantly looking over my shoulder and I’m not afraid to go out when the sun goes down to get into my car because I know I’ll be okay,” said Moorehead.

The free self-defense class for women is on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. The Dojo is located at 1044 San Jose Avenue, Suite 101, Clovis Ave.

For more information on classes, you can visit Califonia Bujinkan’s website.