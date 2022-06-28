FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 58-year-old Clovis man was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting four teenage boys, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Richard David Bradberry was found guilty of all counts and allegations in Fresno County Superior Court following his arrest by Clovis Police Department in July 2019 in connection to the sexual assault of multiple male juveniles between the ages of 10 and 16 years old.

Detectives say they found that the sexual assaults happened at or near Bradberry’s apartment near Barstow and Villa avenues in Clovis. Evidence presented at the trial established that Bradberry befriended the victims allowing them to play video games and smoke in his home.