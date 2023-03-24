CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI after crashing into a canal upside down in Clovis early Friday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say just before 3:00 a.m. officers responded to a call of a truck that had crashed and landed upside down in a canal on Barstow near Peach avenues.

As officers were arriving, police say they noticed a good samaritan who had jumped into the canal and was assisting the driver to get out. Officers say they used a safety rope to help the driver and good samaritan out of the cold water.

Police identified the driver as 31-year-old Bryan Lopez of Clovis. Police say Lopez was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and then booked into Fresno County Jail on suspicion of DUI.