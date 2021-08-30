Clovis man out thousands of dollars after thief steals trailer full of irreplaceable collectibles

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – A Clovis man is hoping the community can help him recover an irreplaceable and unique collection. Gary Osmondson’s trailer full of thousands of dollars worth of RC planes was stolen in the area of Clovis and Shepherd.

Osmondson said he noticed the trailer missing Friday morning and is hoping someone recognizes it or any of the planes inside.

He estimates the loss at about $10,000.

“Several of the airframes are not available anymore. I can’t even replace them,” Osmondson said.

He said he’s in the process of moving into a new home in Clovis and the planes were out front until Thursday night when someone cut a lock on the trailer and stole it.

He believes the thieves may have been looking for tools, because there are a number of contractors working in the new development.

Osmondson had eight planes in the trailer, including trainers for new pilots, ones he brought to school demonstrations and a special one given to him by a late friend.

He said he is part of the Clovis Radio Modeler’s Club and started building and flying planes with his father when he was 6-year-old, and now he’s passed the hobby down to his son and grandchildren.

“I would love to get the trailer and planes back. There was a significant investment there, but the money isn’t everything. The largest of these planes I worked on for about 14 months before it was ready to go and combined in there there was years of work that I’ll have a hard time redoing,” he said.

Osmondson said most of the houses in his new neighborhood are still empty so there’s no surveillance video, but police are looking for other cameras in the area and are asking anyone with information to give them a call at (559) 324-2800.