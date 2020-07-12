Clovis man killed in solo motorcycle crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno County identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis man that was killed Saturday morning in a solo motorcycle crash along Highway 168 in the Fresno County foothills has been identified.

The collision was reported at 8:13 a.m. in the area of Highway 168 and Indian Camp Road. The rider had lost control of his bike and went off the roadway. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The man was identified as Dustin Leston, 20, of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe that Leston’s speed was not “excessive” at the time of the crash and could have been inexperienced.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.