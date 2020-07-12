KSEE24 RESCAN /
Clovis man killed in solo motorcycle crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno County identified

Local News
(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis man that was killed Saturday morning in a solo motorcycle crash along Highway 168 in the Fresno County foothills has been identified.

The collision was reported at 8:13 a.m. in the area of Highway 168 and Indian Camp Road. The rider had lost control of his bike and went off the roadway. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The man was identified as Dustin Leston, 20, of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe that Leston’s speed was not “excessive” at the time of the crash and could have been inexperienced.

