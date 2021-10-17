Clovis man killed in motorcycle crash near Fresno State, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Fresno State Sunday morning, according to Fresno police officials.

Around 5:30 a.m. officers received a call regarding a motorcycle collision at Shaw and Cedar avenues.

Police say witness statements and physical evidence at the scene show the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Shaw Avenue when he ran a red light.

According to officials, the motorcyclist struck the rear end of a trailer being pulled by a van that was traveling northbound on North Cedar Avenue. Police say the van was making a left-hand turn when it was struck.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike upon impact and died at the scene.

Police say they awaiting toxicology results for the motorcyclist and his identity will not be released at this time.

Officers say no one else was injured in the incident and that the driver of the van has been cooperative with the investigation.