Clovis man killed in motorcycle crash near Fresno State identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash near Fresno State on Sunday morning.

On Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified Demonte Captain Sr., 30, of Clovis, as the man who was killed after crashing his motorcycle around 5:30 a.m. near Shaw and Cedar avenues.

According to Fresno Police, witnesses reported seeing Captain crash into the back of a trailer being pulled by a van after running a red light.

Police say the impact of the crash threw Captain from his bike and he later died at the scene.

Officers say no one else was injured in the incident and that the driver of the van has been cooperative with the investigation.