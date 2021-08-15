Clovis man killed following crash on Highway 99 identified

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a Clovis man who was killed after crashing into a Caltrans vehicle on Saturday morning.

At around 8:20 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle collision near southbound Highway 99 and Ashlan Avenue.

CHP says a Caltrans crew was working a street sweeping detail on the southbound side of the highway when a vehicle in the fast lane struck the back of a Caltrans attenuator truck.

According to officials, the vehicle that struck the attenuator was either a Honda Civic or Accord driven by a 31-year-old Felipe Garay of Clovis.

Authorities say after Garay’s car collided with the Caltrans truck, it then spun and collided with a semi-truck and a school bus that was empty.

Garay sustained major injuries from the accident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died, CHP officials say.

Officials say the driver of the Caltrans attenuator truck was also transported to a local hospital after sustaining minor injuries from the crash, but no other parties were injured in the accident.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision and CHP says detectives are out investigating the scene.

Traffic along the southbound side of Highway 99 was shut down until 3:15 p.m. on Saturday following the accident.

