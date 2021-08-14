Clovis man killed after crash on southbound Highway 99, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis man was killed after crashing into a Caltrans vehicle on Saturday morning, according to CHP officials.

At around 8:20 a.m. CHP responded to a vehicle collision near southbound Highway 99 and Ashlan Avenue.

CHP says a Caltrans crew was working a street sweeping detail on the southbound side of the highway when a vehicle in the fast lane struck the back of a Caltrans attenuator truck.

According to officials, the vehicle that struck the attenuator was either a Honda Civic or Accord driven by a 32-year-old man from Clovis.

Authorities say after the driver of the Honda collided with the Caltrans truck, the Honda then spun and collided with a semi-truck and a school bus that was empty.

The driver sustained major injuries from the accident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died, CHP officials say.

Officials say the driver of the Caltrans attenuator truck was also transported to a local hospital after sustaining minor injuries from the crash, but no other parties were injured in the accident.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision and CHP says detectives are out investigating the scene.

Traffic along the southbound side of Highway 99 will be shut down for another two to three hours.

CHP encourages drivers to use alternative routes if they’re coming from Madera to avoid the traffic backup.