LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis man accused of driving under the influence is now facing charges after a deadly wrong-way crash last month in Kentucky, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on July 25, officials said 21-year-old Joshua Poore of Clovis was believed to be driving intoxicated when he was involved in a crash with a car on I-75 near exit #35 that left three people dead.

Investigators said all three people inside the car were pronounced dead from their injuries.

While investigating, deputies said they learned that Poore had reportedly been driving the truck north in the southbound lanes of the interstate leading up to the crash.

Poore was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for minor injuries and has since been booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center on three counts of murder.

The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released by authorities at this time.