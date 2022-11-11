FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis community taking time to remember service members both past and present this veterans day with a pancake breakfast and car show.

The day started with a free hot breakfast then Veterans Parkway is filled with old cars for a classic car show.

Hundreds of veterans and their families come together at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District to see old friends and meet new ones as well.

The Clovis Veterans memorial district was founded 75-years-ago in 1946 and holds programs honoring Veterans year-round.

The event drew in nearly 700 people and raised thousands of dollars to help support Veterans.