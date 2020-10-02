Clovis High’s Chamber Orchestra use Zoom to play together while social distancing

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis High’s Chamber Orchestra did not let the pandemic get in the way of performing.

Taking to Zoom, the orchestra played “Somewhere over the Rainbow” from their homes.

Posting on Facebook, Clovis Unified School District says the students’ work came together to create an uplifting song “where dreams really do come true.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.