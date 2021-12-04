Clovis High teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with minor, officials say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis High School teacher has been arrested following accusations that she had a sexual relationship with a minor, according to the Clovis Unified School District.

On Saturday, district officials announced through a joint statement with the Clovis Police Department that Amanda Hubble, 31, of Clovis was arrested on two counts of unlawful intercourse and one count of oral copulation with a minor.  

According to officials, the incidents reportedly happened with one minor off-campus.

Hubble has worked as a choral teacher in the district since August 2016 and began working at Clovis High School in August of this year.

Clovis Unified officials say they are working with detectives to investigate the case.

Hubble has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the charges.

No other details about Hubble’s arrest have been provided by authorities at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss