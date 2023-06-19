CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – A Clovis North High School student wins first place at this year’s National History Day Competition at the University of Maryland.

More than 600,000 students all across the country spend months on project research and preparation before competing in local, state, and national competitions.

National History Day is a contest where students research a topic based on the theme. This year’s theme was Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.

Students can present their research in a documentary, paper, performance, podcast, and more.

Surabhi Khanna competed and won first place in the Senior Individual Performance category. She performed her piece, “Deeds, Not Words”: How Emmeline Pankhurst Expanded the Frontier of Women’s Rights.

Khanna and her teacher, Sally Howe, sat down with Brian Dorman and Kathryn Herr to discuss the competition.