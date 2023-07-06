CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An experience for the whole family, and a chance to support local flower farmers, is the vision behind Daniel Fischer’s Flower Market.

Since its opening earlier this year in March, The Flower Market has become a popular event for many.

“One thing that I hear most often from our visitors is that they recognize how much joy the event brings to them a lot of people will say it’s just so happy,” said Danielle Fischer, owner of the Flower Market.

The Flower Market offers fresh-cut flowers often picked that morning right here in the Central Valley.

And while you may find beautiful flowers at grocery stores, you will find a much larger variety of unique flowers at The Flower Market.

“You’ll find some flowers at the grocery store, but you certainly won’t find Fresno locally, Central Valley-grown flowers, “said Fischer.

After opening three pop-up locations earlier this year in March in Fresno, Clovis, and Merced, Fischer is now getting ready to officially open her own store inside the Sun Stereo Warehouse in Downtown Fresno, this August.

The opening of Fischer’s new storefront couldn’t come sooner, as the popularity of the flower market continues to grow.

“To be able to see the community embracing our local growers in such a positive and routine way and making it a part of their daily lives is really touching and emotional,” said Fischer.

Hannah Poitras is a local flower farmer who owns Hannah Honey’s Flowers and has been working with flowers for a long time.

“I’ve been growing flowers for as long as I can remember, it’s always been a passion of mine,” said Poitras.

Now she’s taking that passion and turning it into a full-time profession.

Poitras gives those who visit the Flower Market a chance to build their own bouquet or take home one that she’s already prepared.

And if you want to grow your own flower garden but aren’t sure how Poitras is ready to share her flower power with you.

”Definitely connecting with the people and sharing information about flowers, I’d be happy to share any knowledge you want to take,” said Poitras.

The Flower Market has quickly become a tradition after just one visit for many people in the community.

To find out when the next Flower Market is, and to find the closest one to you, you can visit https://www.flowermarketca.com/events-1.