CLOVIS, Calfi. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Clovis Fire Department invites families, friends, and future firefighters of Clovis to join them on Saturday for an open house at the newest fire station – Fire #6.

On Saturday, October 14, the Clovis Fire Department says visitors will have an opportunity to tour the station and one of their fire engines, meet firefighters and participate in fire extinguisher training. A free lunch will also be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. cooked and provided by the Clovis Firefighters Association.

Organizers say this event is open to all ages – whether you’re interested in becoming a firefighter or simply bringing the family out to see the new Fire Station.

This event will take place on October 14th from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station #6, 2388 Encino Avenue in Clovis.