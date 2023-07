CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis fire crews responded to a residential fire Sunday night.

The Clovis Fire Department says they responded to the area of Temperance and Gettysburg avenues for a kitchen fire.

Clovis Fire says the fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the area of origin.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.