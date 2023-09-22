FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A tradition for generations is returning this weekend as Clovis Fest returns to Old Town Clovis.

The street festival will run September 23 and September 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Clovis Fest has two parts which are the hot air balloons which launch first thing in the morning at the rodeo grounds, and then we have a street festival that we take over ten blocks of old town Clovis with over 300 vendors,” said Priscilla Montell, who is the Operations Director of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.

If you want to get up close and personal with the hot air balloons you’ll want to plan to arrive before 6 a.m.

Clovis Fest will include vendors, food, and entertainment.

“Thanks to the Fresno Clovis Convention and Visitors Bureau we also have the International Village with over 20 performers showing off their culture,” said Montell.

This year, young entrepreneurs who are part of the children’s business fair, and up-and-coming businesses will be selling items on “Made in Clovis” street.

For many, waking up early on a Saturday is worth it to watch the hot air balloons take off.

Bob “Magic” Locklin has always loved flying and majored in Aeronautics in college in the 1970s. He’s been a hot air balloon commercial pilot for about 27 years.

“I love it because, after a morning of flying, we can come back, have a relaxing breakfast, and have a great event to go wander around,” said Locklin.

For Locklin, it’s seeing the smiles on people’s faces who have never seen or been inside a hot air balloon that means the most. He says being in the air is a great feeling.

“It’s very peaceful. It’s one of the calmest moments of my life,” said Locklin.

If you’re hoping to get a taste of what being in a hot air balloon might feel like you can do so by paying for a tethered ride for $20 on both days on a first come first serve basis. Clovis Fest is free entry.