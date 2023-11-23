CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Hundreds of seniors are finishing their leftovers after the city of Clovis’s 41st annual free senior Thanksgiving luncheon Thursday afternoon.

The line at the new center was out the door as hundreds gathered to dig into the mouthwatering turkey and other holiday foods.

“The pie of course I devour it and the turkey of course the salad everything is good,” said Doris D-Annibale.

She has been coming to the free annual luncheon for years.

She says the Thanksgiving lunch is one of her favorite celebrations of the year.

“We give thanks for all the blessings we have from above and were really glad for the people who made this possible,” said Doris.

For the last four decades, the city has been feeding hundreds of seniors out of its old senior center just down the street.

This year the city was able to put the kitchen and conference hall to the test at its new 25,000-foot senior center off of Third Street and Veterans Parkway.

Amy Hance with the city of Clovis says the luncheon is a chance for people to meet new friends and also alleviates some of the financial stresses on those who can’t afford a holiday meal.

“People’s budgets are squeezed tighter so this is a place for folks to come get a really good meal and also connect with their community,” said Hance.