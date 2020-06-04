Clovis’ Farmers Market to bring back select food and specialty vendors

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Select food and specialty vendors will be returning to the Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis.

Starting Friday, vendors will be providing grab-and-go foods. However, shoppers are being encouraged to promote social distancing and leave the area when they’re done shopping. Organizers are also encouraging the use of face masks.

According to the Business Organization of Old Town’s Facebook post, vendors include:

Scoop’s Soups & More

Salsa’s Cantina

Bobby Salazar’s in Clovis

Butternut Baking Co.

Bread and Butter

Jerky Jerky

Good Boy Boba

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Good Time Kettle Korn

Mini Donuts

Cuzin’ Babs

Clovis Concessions

Ninik’s Naturals

Sanchez Corn

The Friday Night Farmers Market is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Pollasky Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets.

