Clovis’ Farmers Market to bring back select food and specialty vendors

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Select food and specialty vendors will be returning to the Friday Night Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis.
Starting Friday, vendors will be providing grab-and-go foods. However, shoppers are being encouraged to promote social distancing and leave the area when they’re done shopping. Organizers are also encouraging the use of face masks.
According to the Business Organization of Old Town’s Facebook post, vendors include:
- Scoop’s Soups & More
- Salsa’s Cantina
- Bobby Salazar’s in Clovis
- Butternut Baking Co.
- Bread and Butter
- Jerky Jerky
- Good Boy Boba
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- Good Time Kettle Korn
- Mini Donuts
- Cuzin’ Babs
- Clovis Concessions
- Ninik’s Naturals
- Sanchez Corn
The Friday Night Farmers Market is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Pollasky Avenue, between Third and Fourth streets.
