Clovis family raise over $30k for Make-A-wish

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kennedy family who live on Candy Cane Lane in Clovis designated their home to help raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation over the Christmas Break.

Their goal was to raise enough money to fund at least one wish to a child, which on average costs $7,500 per wish.

They exceeded their goal and raised $30,123! That is enough to cover four wishes.

