Clovis East, Reyburn Intermediate placed on “facility alert,” officials say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis East High School and Reyburn Intermediate School were placed on a “facility alert” Friday to allow for investigation after rumors surfaced of a potential threat on-campus.

The facility alert, which Clovis Unified officials clarify is not synonymous with a lockdown, was called due to an investigation into rumors of an on-campus safety threat.

Officials say the alert is being called “out of an abundance of caution” and allows investigation without disruption from students during the schools’ “passing period.”

“We are following our well-rehearsed school safety plan and will keep our parent community informed over the course of this facility alert,” said Clovis Unified representative Kelly Avants.

In an email to parents, Avants says that while law enforcement will continue to investigate the social media threat, students have been cleared to leave school. Officials say that busses might be slightly delayed, and alternate pick-up locations will be used in order to reduce traffic around the campus.

This story was updated on Dec. 10 at 2:54 p.m. to add new information about student dismissals from the Reagan Educational Center.