Clovis East holds military signing day ceremony for over a dozen students

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE) – It was military signing day for students at Clovis East High School.

19 students pledged a commitment to serve their country after graduating.

During the ceremony, the students were applauded and celebrated for making the commitment to join the military after receiving their high school diploma.

Ryan Eisele is the Principal at Reagan Educational Center. Eisele said this is a big day and a life-changing choice for many of these students.

“With that program along with our leadership program and number of other clubs and organizations we really promote a spirit of service and I believe that is contributed to a high number of students who are committed to our military,” said Eisele.

Eisele with Clovis Unified said today was a day for celebration and it was exciting to see where all the students will go after graduation.

Ariel Salcedo is a U.S. Marine recruit. She said her father had a big influence with her decision.

“My dad inspired me to join I have always had this dream, so I think he just kind of started that inspiration for me,” said Ariel.

Nicholas Bressoud is an Army recruit. He said a lot of his family members went into the army and he wanted to follow in their footsteps.

“It just seemed like the right career path for me there are tons of options in the army and in my family generations before me my great-grandpa and grandpa and uncle have been in the army, so it definitely seemed like a rite of passage,” said Nicholas.