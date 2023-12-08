CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Unified celebrated its brand new “top-notch” soccer stadium to its athletic facilities at Clovis East High School on Thursday.

The soccer stadium can hold 1,500 fans and is located on the Reagan Educational Center Campus near Ashland Dewolf Avenue.

Clovis East High School is located at 2940 Leonard Ave, Clovis, CA 93619.

Corrine Folmer, the superintendent of Clovis Unified School District was part of the celebration.

“The opening of today’s soccer stadium will provide Clovis East and all of our students access to a first-class competition experience,” Folmer said on Thursday.

Once the ribbon ceremony took place Folmer entered the field with the Clovis East Boys and Girls Soccer teams. A ceremony ball emblazoned with the Wolfpack logo and ceremony date was then used for the penalty kick taken by Folmer.