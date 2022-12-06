CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Holi-Drone show was canceled after technical difficulties Tuesday evening.

This is the first time ever for the Valley to receive a drone show.

The Holi-Drone show was canceled after technical issues that could not be resolved in time according to an Instagram post by Skye Dreams.

This was the first night of the three-day event, a crowd came into the Clovis Rodeo grounds to see the light show, but slowly started leaving when the show never started.

The Light show was set to start at 6:00 p.m and end my 8:30 p.m, but around 8 p.m. the announcement was made by Skye Dream with a statement:

“We apologize for the cancellation of tonight’s Holi-Drone show in Clovis. We had some technology issues that we couldn’t resolve quickly. We will be issuing full refunds. Or trade in tickets for another date this week. Please email info@skyedreams.com for your full refund. Please understand we are issuing several refunds and we will get to you in the order of issue.”

There will be two other chances to see the drone show on December 7th and 8th at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds. Adult admission is $15 and Children are $5.