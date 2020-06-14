Clovis doughnut shop seeks help finding man who stole tip jar

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis doughnut shop is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who was caught on video stealing their tip jar.

Clovis Donuts, on the northeast corner of Ashlan and Fowler avenues, posted a video to Facebook that shows a face masked man stealing their tip jar on Friday. He appears to be wearing glasses and a cannabis sweatshirt with sweatpants with two red stripes.

The doughnut shop said the man drove off in a 90s’ burgundy Buick LeSabre sedan.

