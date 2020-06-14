Clovis doughnut shop seeks help finding man who stole tip jar

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Clovis Donuts

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Clovis doughnut shop is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who was caught on video stealing their tip jar.

Clovis Donuts, on the northeast corner of Ashlan and Fowler avenues, posted a video to Facebook that shows a face masked man stealing their tip jar on Friday. He appears to be wearing glasses and a cannabis sweatshirt with sweatpants with two red stripes.

The doughnut shop said the man drove off in a 90s’ burgundy Buick LeSabre sedan.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know