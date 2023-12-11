CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis City Council announced last week, that the memory of Clovis’ “Dancing Man,” Doctor Sidney Carpenter will live on permanently in the form of a bench just north of Temperance and Bullard Avenues.

Carpenter died on Nov. 27, 2021, after being fatally hit on the corner of Temperance and Bullard.

Friends and family joined the city council meeting on Dec. 9, 2023, to honor and remember Carpenter’s life.

City of Clovis City of Clovis

He made a name for himself and was known as the “Dancing Man.” He used to dance along Temperance Avenue in East Clovis.

The city says those who knew him, knew what a special person he was and what joyous energy he brought to the community.

“He’d be out here in the corner just dancing for hours. He was just a breath of fresh air just to look at,” said Sonhai Hackett Carpenter, Sidney’s spouse in a 2021 interview.

After his passing, the city says the community quickly came together to construct temporary memorials of signs and flowers, and now his memory will live on permanently in the form of a bench.