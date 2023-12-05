FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The streets of Old Town Clovis are turning into a festive highway this weekend, and all for a good cause!

Hot Rod Coalition announced they will be hosting Cruise For A Cause on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Event organizers ask that participants bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate. All toys will be donated to the non-profit organization, Amor Relief, and in turn, they’ll wrap and distribute them to children in need.

Toys can be dropped off at Centennial Plaza, located on Bullard and Pollasky Avenues.

More event details can be found on their Instagram page.