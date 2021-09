CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) — Players from the Clovis Crossfire soccer team have received an invitation to compete in the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program Inter-regional event said Crossfire coach Erik Farfan.

A total of 5 players from California combined with players from 9 other different states represent the West Regional.

The Olympic Development Program will be held in Orlando, Florida Nov. 16-20.