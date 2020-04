CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews in Clovis are working to fix a water main break Monday morning.

City officials said eastbound lanes on Shepherd Avenue between Locan and Dewolf avenues are temporarily closed to traffic as crews fix the break.

The eastbound lanes on Shepherd Avenue between Locan and DeWolf are temporarily closed to traffic as City crews work to repair a broken water main. A minimum of one eastbound lane is expected to be reopened later today. Please avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/vMgg7ffjPc — City of Clovis, CA (@CityofClovisCA) April 6, 2020

One eastbound lane could reopen later today.

No other information was immediately available.

