Clovis clerk dies after shooting at smoke shop, police say

Clovis police are investigating a shooting near Shaw and Fowler Avenues on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of shooting a store clerk at a Clovis smoke shop is now being charged with homicide after the victim passed away from her injuries on Friday, according to Clovis Police Department officials.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to report of a shooting at Clovis Hookah & Cigarettes near Shaw and Fowler avenues.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a woman, now identified as Gurpreet Marahar, 36 of Clovis, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the store.

According to police, Marahar was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died on Friday due to her injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident say they were able to identify Harmanpreet Singh, 27 of Fresno, as the suspect after reviewing video surveillance from the business. Officials say Singh and Marapreet had previously been in a “dating relationship.”

On Wednesday, police say they were able to take Singh into custody after finding him at his home.

According to authorities, he was booked into the Fresno County Jail and remains there at this time.

Detectives say the department has now filed one count of homicide against Singh after the victim’s death.

Clovis Police Department officials say investigators are working with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office and are still investigating the incident.