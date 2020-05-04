Clovis City Council may repeal some COVID-19 emergency orders, ask Newsom to allow businesses to reopen

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) — Clovis city leaders are looking to simplify their COVID-19 emergency orders, but that’s just one pandemic-related item on the agenda for Monday night.

City council also plans to look at the financial impacts of the pandemic so far. It may also approve sending two letters to Gov. Gavin Newsom about reopening businesses and getting state funding to help with lacking revenues.

Two COVID-19 emergency orders put in effect on March 21 are up for repeal in an attempt to clarify the city’s enforcement responsibilities. They are the ones forcing closures on bars, restaurants, gyms and places of amusement, like movie theaters.

Repealing them wouldn’t allow those businesses to reopen, since the state’s Stay At Home order is still in effect.

Sheri Grier, the owner of Claws & Paws Grooming says she would like to see more businesses reopen after she got the opportunity. She had to close for more than a month because pet grooming services were deemed non-essential, but then Clovis allowed them to reopen last week.

It’s now about regaining that lost income, of course, in a safe way.

“We all have our masks on, most of our customers have their masks on,” Grier said. “Everything’s been very safe. We clean a lot and try to keep it as safe as possible.”

Clovis City Council agrees with Grier. In the first drafted letter to Gov. Newsom, Mayor Drew Bessinger calls for a process that would reopen businesses in phases with safety guidelines.

“We are requesting that you adopt a strategy similar to that of the White House Coronavirus Task Force plan allowing regions within the state to do the same,” the letter reads.

The second letter asks for state funding, including a cut of the state’s $8.4 billion it got from the CARES Act — since Clovis was too small to qualify for its own share.

With essential businesses like restaurants being open with modifications this whole time, Grier said there’s enough guidance for more businesses to open like hers.

“We’re all kind of used to going into the grocery store and doing social distancing, the six feet apart. I definitely think all businesses can open in a safe manner and operate,” she said.

The mayors of Atwater and Merced have already sent similar letters to Gov. Newsom.

Clovis City Council’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday. City hall is located at 1033 Fifth St.

