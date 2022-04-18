FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The deadline for law enforcement agencies across California to comply with Assembly Bill 481 is approaching.

The bill requires all police and sheriff’s departments to list out what kind of military equipment they have by April 30th. They would also then need to disclose it to the public if they get new equipment.

Clovis Mayor Jose Flores made his opinion clear during Monday night’s city council meeting. He said assembly bill 481 is wrong for California police departments.

“This is backwards legislation, and the governor is an idiot for signing these bills,” Mayor Flores said

The bill, signed into law by the governor in September, requires police departments to let the public know what kind of military-grade equipment they have and what they use it for. Clovis has published a list on their website ahead of Monday’s vote, listing everything from mobile command units and smoke canisters to even armored vehicles.

The Clovis City Council approved the equipment, but not before many questioned why this bill is even in place.

“It’s an example of a bill that’s solving the wrong problem,” Mayor Pro Tem Lynne Ashbeck said.

Proponents of the bill said more militarized police departments use force more frequently. But those against the bill urge it puts departments at risk to let the public know what tools departments have.

Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming said the bill won’t change how they operate day in and day out, and that they just had to get it approved to be in compliance with the state.

“Every year we have to come back to the city council with a report, on any usages, complaints, costs associated with any of that equipment, and then get that approved every year through city council,” he added.

To see a list of the military equipment Clovis has, click here.

To see a draft of the equipment Fresno has, click here.