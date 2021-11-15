Clovis City Council approves citizen advisory committee to evaluate police department

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Clovis City Council members unanimously agreed during a meeting on Monday night to create a citizens advisory committee that will evaluate the city’s police department.

The decision came after Police Chief Curt Fleming said the department is in dire need of more officers.

The city council not only discussed whether this committee should be formed but also ultimately what the goal will be. They decided they want citizens to help them answer the question: how can they keep Clovis the safest city in the valley?

“Do we want to continue to do the stuff that has been done traditionally in Clovis? Is it time we change the processes?” asked Mayor Jose Flores during the meeting.

It all started when the police department brought in a third-party consultation company to do an evaluation and determined they need at least 138 officers. Currently, the department is budgeted for 106, and Chief Fleming says it’s forced them to eliminate multiple units.

“We’ve reduced our investigative unit, our narcotics, gang unit, a lot of special units that we used to have,” explained Chief Fleming.

Former Police Chief Matthew Basgall attended the council meeting as a citizen to add his own remarks, bringing up the fact that the department has four fewer officers than it did in 2006, while the city has added 40,000 residents during that timespan

“If the departments don’t grow – the police departments, the fire departments – with the city, then we’re going to have problems down the road. These are some of the things that we’ve been talking about for several years now,” Basgall said.

City councilmembers unanimously approved the creation of a citizen advisory committee that will include five citizens for each councilmember. The ultimate goal is that the committee provides input on how the department can better use its resources and if it should have more.

Councilmembers must now decide details like who will make up the committee and how often they will meet. They said they’d like to have one formed within the next 6 months.