CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kiwanis Club of Old Town Clovis will be hosting its annual Children’s Electric Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The event will be at Old Town Clovis, on Dec. 2, and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say valley residents can look forward to the Clovis Children’s Electric Christmas Parade ushering in the holiday with a spectacular display of holiday cheer alive with thousands of local children, adults, animals, and floats, all blanketed in a blizzard of lights.

Organizers say street closures will start at 5 p.m. – rain or shine and a free shuttle provided at 5 p.m. from the Sierra Vista Mall Community Park Shuttle stop.

The shuttle will drop off people at Veterans Parkway and 5th Street and will run back and forth until 8:30 p.m.