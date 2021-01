CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Cemetery District will be closing for two weeks and canceling all services after employees contracted COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, it was recommended that the Clovis Cemetery District close starting Wednesday for approximately two weeks.

Officials say the cemetery will be open during regular hours for visitation, but the offices will be closed.

All services have been canceled for the next two weeks.