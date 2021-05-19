Clovis camera network helps track suspect down within minutes of 911 call

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A Clovis woman eight months pregnant was depositing money at an ATM near Sierra Vista Mall on Monday when a man pushed her, grabbed the cash, and ran off, according to Clovis Police.

The woman called 911, and dispatchers pulled up surveillance cameras in the area to get eyes on the suspect.

“They saw him running across Shaw Avenue…gave their observations over the radio,” said Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro. “They were able to direct the officers to a Fresno city bus that the suspect had got into.”

Officers were able to track down the suspect – 25-year-old Daniel Young from Texas – within minutes of the call coming in.

Clovis Police dispatchers have access to more than 500 surveillance cameras throughout the city, set up at major intersections and other strategic locations. The technology has proven to be a valuable asset for fighting crime in Clovis.

“We’ve used them to solve stabbings, to solve homicides, to find stolen cars,” said Lt. Munro. “We have several cameras around town that read license plates, and we use these cameras to follow the stolen car as it comes into the city, and our dispatchers point our officers directly to where that car goes.”

Clovis Police dispatchers answer 100 to 120 calls a day, and the surveillance system allows them to immediately relay information from the scene to arriving officers.

Lt. Munro said it’s a tool that’s helping the Clovis Police Department maintain quick response times, even while they’re short-staffed.

“We will typically be there on a high-priority call within 5 minutes. That’s our goal. Typically, though, it’s 1, 2, 3 minutes that we arrive,” said Lt. Munro.