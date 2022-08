CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning.

Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved.

With the help of Fresno City and Freno County fire crews, they were able to knock down the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.