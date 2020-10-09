Clovis artist decorates cars to raise money for Creek Fire victims

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A Clovis woman is raising money through her art to help Creek Fire victims.

Scribble and Script founder Shelley Borcherding is decorating the rear windows of cars with her calligraphy. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Rebuild Our Sierra fund.

The process is simple: you drive up to her home near Clovis and Herndon and give her a donation (either online, check, or cash), and then she writes whatever you would like on your back window.

She offered the program on Friday from 3-5 pm and 5-7 pm but said she will be available in the future. She asked you to contact her on her Facebook or Instagram pages and book an appointment.

“It is very humbling,” said Borcherding. “It’s not a lot what I am doing but any little joy I can bring to anybody, especially through something as strange as calligraphy, I am happy to do.”

Borcherding said the most requested decoration is “Mountain Strong” but she will customize it.

One she completed read “Mountain Strong, thank you, healthcare heroes”.

Borcherding isn’t new to helping the community. She is also apart of the face shield lettering challenge. She challenges anyone who would like a shield makeover to drop by her homes and she will decorate it with name, flowers, or other designs. She started the challenge to give back to frontline workers.

“They look at it and they say that is not ugly anymore, yay!!!,” she said as she laughed. “They say ‘how much can I pay you for it?’ And I say nothing, it took me two seconds.”

Kat Penman lives in Prather. She sees the devastation left behind by the fire and is forever grateful for people like Borcherding.

“We are a tight-knit community but we are also a small community,” said Penman. “We are strong but we do need the help.”

